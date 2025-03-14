You can expect Irish dancers, fresh oysters and 2-4-1 Guinness as a seafront pub gears up for its biggest St Patrick’s Day celebrations yet.

Irish eyes will be smiling all weekend at These Things Happen in Roker, from Saturday, March 15 to St Patrick’s Day itself on Monday, March 17.

It’s becoming an annual highlight at the seafront bar and this year’s celebrations will include live Irish music across the weekend, Irish dancers, Irish food on the menu, a seafood bar including fresh oysters and 2-4-1 Guinness before 1pm all weekend.

Other offers include 3 for £10 on Baby Guinness all day.

These Things Happen opened in Roker in September 2023 in the old Harbour View Motors site, and the bar has proved a popular addition to Roker, offering everything from brunches and functions to live bands and DJ sets.

Owner Walter Veti always ran popular celebrations of Irish culture when he had The Saltgrass in Deptford - and he says it’s also become great craic at the Roker pub.

The city businessman said: “St Patrick’s Day was a fantastic day for us last year. And it’s been gaining momentum since we started the celebrations when we used to run the Saltgrass - we sold over 2000 pints the last year we were there.

“This year will be a big one for us - and we’ve got the Guinness covered, despite the recent shortages.

“We’ve gone bigger with our entertainment this year too, with Kelly Hendry’s Irish dance troupe who will be joining us on Saturday and Sunday.

“We also have our popular 2-4-1 on Guinness before 1pm, making it probably the cheapest and best pint of the black stuff that day in town.

“ Food-wise, we have a fresh seafood bar on, harking back to the days of the fish man that came round the pubs in years gone by.

“And, the important bit, we have live music from Saturday to Monday starting from 12pm with over 18 acts.”

Elsewhere in the city, there will be St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17 at the new Canny Lad Irish pub in Green Terrace.

If you’re planning to make a weekend of the celebrations, The 3 Stories in High Street West, which has Irish owners, will be celebrating the event.

Other pubs celebrating include Chaplin’s who will be hosting entertainment throughout the day on Monday and serving Irish Angus beef burgers in the beer garden.