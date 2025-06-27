19 of the best places for brunch in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST

From Bloody Marys with an ocean view to city centre eggs benedict, there’s a great range of brunch hot spots in Sunderland these days.

We’ve rounded up some of the options.

Recently listed in the Good Food Guide, North offers one of the best brunch menus in the city - as well as one of the best views overlooking Seaburn beach. Choose from options like crab eggs benedict and more. And make sure to try the Bloody Marys.

1. North, Seaburn

The Sofia is one of the great quality independents at Mackie's Corner. Brunch is one of its specialities and they do it incredibly well. Expect options like chia seed pudding and soft folded eggs on toast.

2. The Sofia, Mackie's Corner

Cafe Floriana gave new life to the old Proven People site in Burdon Road, which had stood empty for some time. It's since proved a great spot for quality brunches, afternoon teas and more. It's also great for people with dietary requirements

3. Cafe Floriana, Burdon Road

Always pretty in pink, people travel far and wide for the picture perfect brunches at Love Lily's two cafe sites in Roker and Herrington Country Park. They're incredibly popular, so be prepared to queue at peak times - but it's worth the wait for American breakfasts, loaded pancakes and more.

4. Love Lily, Roker and Penshaw

