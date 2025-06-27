19 of the best places for brunch in Sunderland

We’ve rounded up some of the options.
1. North, Seaburn
Recently listed in the Good Food Guide, North offers one of the best brunch menus in the city - as well as one of the best views overlooking Seaburn beach. Choose from options like crab eggs benedict and more. And make sure to try the Bloody Marys. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Sofia, Mackie's Corner
The Sofia is one of the great quality independents at Mackie's Corner. Brunch is one of its specialities and they do it incredibly well. Expect options like chia seed pudding and soft folded eggs on toast. | Sunderland Echo
3. Cafe Floriana, Burdon Road
Cafe Floriana gave new life to the old Proven People site in Burdon Road, which had stood empty for some time. It's since proved a great spot for quality brunches, afternoon teas and more. It's also great for people with dietary requirements | Sunderland Echo
4. Love Lily, Roker and Penshaw
Always pretty in pink, people travel far and wide for the picture perfect brunches at Love Lily's two cafe sites in Roker and Herrington Country Park. They're incredibly popular, so be prepared to queue at peak times - but it's worth the wait for American breakfasts, loaded pancakes and more. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.