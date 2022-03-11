Fish 'n' chips.

17 of the best places for fish and chips in Sunderland according to Google ratings

There’s not much better than a top notch serving of fish and chips.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:09 am

But if you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to your favourite takeaway, which to choose?

Here are 17 chippies in Sunderland with a better than four-star average Google rating (minimum 30 reviews).

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. Fountains

Fountains in Edmonton Square has a 4.9 rating from 268 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Angels

Angels in Derwent Street has a rating of 4.6 from 54 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Crozier Fisheries

Crozier Fisheries in Crozier Street has a rating of 4.6 from 104 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Queen's Cafe

Queens Cafe in Dykelands Road has a 4.6 rating from 103 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
SunderlandGoogleSunderland EchoWearside
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Loading...