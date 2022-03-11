17 of the best places for fish and chips in Sunderland according to Google ratings

But if you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to your favourite takeaway, which to choose?

Here are 17 chippies in Sunderland with a better than four-star average Google rating (minimum 30 reviews).

1. Fountains Fountains in Edmonton Square has a 4.9 rating from 268 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Angels Angels in Derwent Street has a rating of 4.6 from 54 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Crozier Fisheries Crozier Fisheries in Crozier Street has a rating of 4.6 from 104 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Queen's Cafe Queens Cafe in Dykelands Road has a 4.6 rating from 103 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales