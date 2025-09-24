If you’re looking for somewhere to warm your cockles, here’s some of Sunderland’s cosiest and most-historic boozers, in no particular order.
1. The Peacock, Keel Square
Housed in one of the city’s most-handsome buildings, which dates back to 1901, the interior of The Peacock was restored in 2017 after much investment in that corner of the city by the MAC Trust. The site's history as a pub can be traced back to 1770 when the old The Peacock coaching inn stood on High Street West site before being named The Londonderry in 1834 after the mega-rich Londonderry family. Now, it offers everything from live music and functions to Sunday dinners.
2. Sam's Bar, Sunniside
A real hidden gem of a bar that's packed with character, Sam's Bar is one of the cosiest in the city. 2023 marked 10 years since Sunderland businessman Chris Royal got the keys to the derelict basement in the Maritime Buildings in Sunniside to turn it into Sam's Bar. The handsome red brick building has a rich history in the city and once housed offices associated with the city's shipbuilding industry at the height of its power. Today, the bar is packed with curiosities and cosy corners.
3. The Bridge Hotel Vaults, Sunniside
One of the most-anticipated new additions to the city centre's pub scene has been the opening of The Bridge Hotel Vaults in Sunniside which has revived one of the city's oldest pubs. Built as a grand townhouse for the wealthy Lambton family in 1797, it became a pub in 1820. Expect a great range of beers.
4. MOD, Mary Street
This hidden gem micro bar is one definitely worth checking out. MOD opened in the former Fagan's in Mary Street and is a sister bar to the neighbouring Gunners Club. While the Gunners honours WWI and WWII in its decor, MOD is decorated in plaques, regimental badges, photographs and other paraphernalia from those who served in more recent conflicts including The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and The Falklands. Designed to resemble a bunker, it specialises in craft beer.