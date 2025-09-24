1 . The Peacock, Keel Square

Housed in one of the city’s most-handsome buildings, which dates back to 1901, the interior of The Peacock was restored in 2017 after much investment in that corner of the city by the MAC Trust. The site's history as a pub can be traced back to 1770 when the old The Peacock coaching inn stood on High Street West site before being named The Londonderry in 1834 after the mega-rich Londonderry family. Now, it offers everything from live music and functions to Sunday dinners. | Sunderland Echo