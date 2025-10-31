3 . The King’s Head, Deptford

A historic pub and a favourite of discerning drinkers in Sunderland. It’s also another hostelry supposedly haunted by a former landlord - one who was said to hurl the drinks belonging one of his successors off the bar. Eerie sounds from an old dumb waiter, and a bell which rings itself, are other unexplained phenomena reported at the pub. Photo: Google Streetview