Halloween done the Sunderland way in the 70s and 80s

17 haunted pubs in and around Sunderland where some of the drinkers have never left...

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:57 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT

Sunderland is blessed with a large number of historic pubs, some of which have been serving customers for centuries - and some of those punters have never left....

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, the spooky tales which have attached themselves to our watering holes are a chance to reflect on the history of these fascinating buildings – and those who lived in the area in much older times.

Victims of a notorious serial killer, an unfortunate pub worker, and a conscientious cleaning lady still keeping things neat from beyond the grave are among the ghosts said to walk our haunted hostelries.

Said to be haunted by the tormented spirit of a former landlord who hanged himself from a beam in the bar. Customers have reportedly claimed to have seen an apparition of his dangling body.

1. The Copt Hill Inn, Houghton

Said to be haunted by the tormented spirit of a former landlord who hanged himself from a beam in the bar. Customers have reportedly claimed to have seen an apparition of his dangling body. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Reputedly Sunderland’s most haunted pub, thought to be visited by victims of Mary Ann Cotton. Crying, screaming and singing have been heard, and apparitions of a young girl and a Victorian lady seen by staff and customers.

2. The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

Reputedly Sunderland’s most haunted pub, thought to be visited by victims of Mary Ann Cotton. Crying, screaming and singing have been heard, and apparitions of a young girl and a Victorian lady seen by staff and customers. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
A historic pub and a favourite of discerning drinkers in Sunderland. It’s also another hostelry supposedly haunted by a former landlord - one who was said to hurl the drinks belonging one of his successors off the bar. Eerie sounds from an old dumb waiter, and a bell which rings itself, are other unexplained phenomena reported at the pub.

3. The King’s Head, Deptford

A historic pub and a favourite of discerning drinkers in Sunderland. It’s also another hostelry supposedly haunted by a former landlord - one who was said to hurl the drinks belonging one of his successors off the bar. Eerie sounds from an old dumb waiter, and a bell which rings itself, are other unexplained phenomena reported at the pub. Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Said to be haunted by a ‘Sad Cavalier’ wearing tall boots, leggings and a wide-brimmed hat, who vanishes into thin air when asked if he needs any help.

4. The Black Horse, Rectory Bank, West Boldon

Said to be haunted by a ‘Sad Cavalier’ wearing tall boots, leggings and a wide-brimmed hat, who vanishes into thin air when asked if he needs any help. Photo: AN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPubsGhostsHistory
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice