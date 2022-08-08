Hungry punters welcomed Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sunderland baker and Masterchef finalist Stacie Stewart and Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt to town on Sunday, August 7.
And the summer sunshine made it a great day out for the whole family, with plenty of delicious dishes from a variety of vendors to choose from.
Between the great choice of stalls and cooking demonstrations, we took some great pictures on the day.
See if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know – in our round-up.
