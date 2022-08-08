Were you at Seaham Food Festival for the event's second day?

16 pictures from Seaham Food Festival's second day as Jean-Christophe Novelli, Matt Tebbutt and Stacie Stewart cook up a storm

Who’s for a tasty treat of photographs from the second day of Seaham Food Festival?

By Debra Fox
Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:44 pm

Hungry punters welcomed Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sunderland baker and Masterchef finalist Stacie Stewart and Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt to town on Sunday, August 7.

And the summer sunshine made it a great day out for the whole family, with plenty of delicious dishes from a variety of vendors to choose from.

Between the great choice of stalls and cooking demonstrations, we took some great pictures on the day.

See if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know – in our round-up.

1. Professional

Jean-Christophe Novelli was a firm favourite with the crowd for his demonstrations on Sunday.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Cheers

Some refreshments to help keep everyone cool in the summer sunshine.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Live music

The band were bringing some great tunes to proceedings - the perfect accompaniment to the food on offer.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Family time

These friends and family were loving the atmosphere - there really was something for everyone.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
SunderlandMasterChefMichelin
Next Page
Page 1 of 4