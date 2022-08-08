Hungry punters welcomed Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sunderland baker and Masterchef finalist Stacie Stewart and Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt to town on Sunday, August 7.

And the summer sunshine made it a great day out for the whole family, with plenty of delicious dishes from a variety of vendors to choose from.

Between the great choice of stalls and cooking demonstrations, we took some great pictures on the day.

See if you can spot yourself – or anyone you know – in our round-up.

1. Professional Jean-Christophe Novelli was a firm favourite with the crowd for his demonstrations on Sunday. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Cheers Some refreshments to help keep everyone cool in the summer sunshine. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Live music The band were bringing some great tunes to proceedings - the perfect accompaniment to the food on offer. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Family time These friends and family were loving the atmosphere - there really was something for everyone. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales