The region has a thriving hospitality scene and, whilst many are fantastic independent watering holes, there are a number of chains that have made corners of the region their own.

And JD Wetherspoon is certainly one of them.

The chain, headed up by the ever polarising Tim Martin, now boasts around 800 pubs and a handful are in the North East and surrounding areas.

However, you do sometimes get what you pay for, and some reviews of the North East’s Wetherspoons can vary in quality.

These are every wetherspoons on Tyne and Wear ranked by Google reviews.

The Quayside The Quayside Wetherspoons in Newcastle has a 4.3 rating from 7,236 reviews.

The Wouldhave The Wouldhave in South Shields is named after the inventor William Wouldhave. These days the pub has a 4.3 rating from 2,019 reviews.

The Wild Boar Taking its name from the animal which featured on the Gilpin family coat of arms, and still appears on the A609 signs welcoming visitors to Houghton today, The Wild Boar has a 4.2 rating from 1,209 reviews.