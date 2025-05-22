With the light nights here and summer around the corner, parents will want to get their children out and about to enjoy everything the city and region has to offer.

However, keeping the kids entertained can be an expensive business, particularly when you also need to ensure they are fed and watered.

But don’t worry, the Echo has done your research for you and identified eateries and food outlets in and around Sunderland where children can eat for free or no more than £1.

Check out the following fantastic family meal deals which may put a strain on your waistline but not on your wallet.

1 . Meal Deals Children can eat for £1 or less at a number of locations in and around Sunderland. | Google and National World Photo: Google and National World Photo Sales

2 . Fiume Venue - Fiume, 16 Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington. Deal - During half-term children can enjoy a three-course meal of a starter, main and dessert along with a children's drink for just £1. The offer is available if purchased alongside an adult main meal. The offer is available Monday to Friday from midday to 5pm and is for children 12 and under. | National World. Photo: National World. Photo Sales

3 . The Wolsey Venue - The Wolsey, Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Wessington Brewers Fayre. Venue - The Wessington, Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR Deal - Adults can enjoy an unlimited full English breakfast for £10.99 and two kids under 16 can eat for free with each paying adult. From May 19 to May 30 you can purchase two adult main meals and two children's main meals for just £15. | Google Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales