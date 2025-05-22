14 venues in and around Sunderland where children can eat for £1 or less this May half term

With the city’s schools set to break-up tomorrow (May 23) for half-term not only do parents face the daunting task of keeping their children entertained but also keeping hungry tummies full.

With the light nights here and summer around the corner, parents will want to get their children out and about to enjoy everything the city and region has to offer.

However, keeping the kids entertained can be an expensive business, particularly when you also need to ensure they are fed and watered.

But don’t worry, the Echo has done your research for you and identified eateries and food outlets in and around Sunderland where children can eat for free or no more than £1.

Check out the following fantastic family meal deals which may put a strain on your waistline but not on your wallet.

Venue - Fiume, 16 Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington. Deal - During half-term children can enjoy a three-course meal of a starter, main and dessert along with a children's drink for just £1. The offer is available if purchased alongside an adult main meal. The offer is available Monday to Friday from midday to 5pm and is for children 12 and under.

Venue - Fiume, 16 Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington. Deal - During half-term children can enjoy a three-course meal of a starter, main and dessert along with a children's drink for just £1. The offer is available if purchased alongside an adult main meal. The offer is available Monday to Friday from midday to 5pm and is for children 12 and under.

Venue - The Wolsey, Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google

Venue - The Wolsey, Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased.

Venue - The Wessington, Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR Deal - Adults can enjoy an unlimited full English breakfast for £10.99 and two kids under 16 can eat for free with each paying adult. From May 19 to May 30 you can purchase two adult main meals and two children's main meals for just £15.

Venue - The Wessington, Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR Deal - Adults can enjoy an unlimited full English breakfast for £10.99 and two kids under 16 can eat for free with each paying adult. From May 19 to May 30 you can purchase two adult main meals and two children's main meals for just £15.

