13 top places for vegan and vegetarian food in Sunderland

With National Eat Your Vegetables Day falling this week, on June 17, and many people adopting meat-free days in their diets, here’s a round up of some top places doing veggie specialities, in no particular order.
1. Good Apple, Derwent Street
Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street was the city's first dedicated 100% vegan cafe and coffee shop when it opened more than 10 years ago and there's some great choices on the menu, which changes regularly, such as sweet and sour cauli balls, falafel bowls and quiches. | Sunderland Echo
2. Sonny's at Pop Recs, High Street West
For one of the best brews in the city - and an excellent choice of veggie and vegan food - head to Sonny's at Pop Recs. It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm. Make sure to pick up one of their homemade focaccia loaves on Fridays and Saturdays. | Sunderland Echo
3. Pablo EggsGoBao, Mackie's Corner
Pablo EggsGoBao focus on one dish - and do it very very well. You can pick up their signature bao buns in either a meat or vegan option. Make sure to try the hash brown sides, too. You'll find them through the side door at Mackie's Corner next door to Fat Unicorn. | Sunderland Echo
4. Mexico 70, High Street West
Mexico 70 has flown the flag for vegan food since opening in the city, with a really inventive choice of vegan tacos and sides. It's also an ideal choice if you're looking for pre-theatre vegan food. | Sunderland Echo