13 top places for vegan and vegetarian food in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 17th Jun 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 16:19 BST

Vegans and vegetarians are better served than ever before in Sunderland, with most places now offering options for those with dietary requirements.

With National Eat Your Vegetables Day falling this week, on June 17, and many people adopting meat-free days in their diets, here’s a round up of some top places doing veggie specialities, in no particular order.

Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street was the city's first dedicated 100% vegan cafe and coffee shop when it opened more than 10 years ago and there's some great choices on the menu, which changes regularly, such as sweet and sour cauli balls, falafel bowls and quiches.

1. Good Apple, Derwent Street

Good Apple Cafe in Derwent Street was the city's first dedicated 100% vegan cafe and coffee shop when it opened more than 10 years ago and there's some great choices on the menu, which changes regularly, such as sweet and sour cauli balls, falafel bowls and quiches. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
For one of the best brews in the city - and an excellent choice of veggie and vegan food - head to Sonny's at Pop Recs. It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm. Make sure to pick up one of their homemade focaccia loaves on Fridays and Saturdays.

2. Sonny's at Pop Recs, High Street West

For one of the best brews in the city - and an excellent choice of veggie and vegan food - head to Sonny's at Pop Recs. It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm. Make sure to pick up one of their homemade focaccia loaves on Fridays and Saturdays. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Pablo EggsGoBao focus on one dish - and do it very very well. You can pick up their signature bao buns in either a meat or vegan option. Make sure to try the hash brown sides, too. You'll find them through the side door at Mackie's Corner next door to Fat Unicorn.

3. Pablo EggsGoBao, Mackie's Corner

Pablo EggsGoBao focus on one dish - and do it very very well. You can pick up their signature bao buns in either a meat or vegan option. Make sure to try the hash brown sides, too. You'll find them through the side door at Mackie's Corner next door to Fat Unicorn. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Mexico 70 has flown the flag for vegan food since opening in the city, with a really inventive choice of vegan tacos and sides. It's also an ideal choice if you're looking for pre-theatre vegan food.

4. Mexico 70, High Street West

Mexico 70 has flown the flag for vegan food since opening in the city, with a really inventive choice of vegan tacos and sides. It's also an ideal choice if you're looking for pre-theatre vegan food. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice