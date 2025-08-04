13 sun-drenched photos from a jam-packed Seaham Food Festival

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:03 BST

Thousands headed to Seaham over the weekend, August 2-3, for the return of the ever popular Seaham Food Festival.

As well as more than 120 traders, there were cookery demonstrations from some top chefs as well as entertainment for all the family. Here’s some highlights.

From regional produce to sweet treats and exotic street food from around the world – The Durham County Council event featured more than 120 traders, many of which sold out on both days.

1. Sell out

From regional produce to sweet treats and exotic street food from around the world – The Durham County Council event featured more than 120 traders, many of which sold out on both days. | Durham County Council

Photo Sales
Across both days, festivalgoers also enjoyed a wide variety of free entertainment – ranging from outdoor theatre, live music and comedy to a street circus performer, craft activities and a chance to get up close to a life-sized cast of a T. Rex skull.

2. Fun for all the family

Across both days, festivalgoers also enjoyed a wide variety of free entertainment – ranging from outdoor theatre, live music and comedy to a street circus performer, craft activities and a chance to get up close to a life-sized cast of a T. Rex skull. | Durham County Council

Photo Sales
Thousands flocked to the event, which has grown to become one of the biggest events in Seaham's calendar.

3. Fun in the sun

Thousands flocked to the event, which has grown to become one of the biggest events in Seaham's calendar. | Durham County Council

Photo Sales
There was no shortage of inspiration on offer too, with the outdoor cookery theatre featuring a full programme of demonstrations from well-known chefs hosted by festival favourite Chris Bavin. Demo chefs included Chris Baber and Dean Edwards, who impressed festivalgoers with their colourful, fuss-free recipes. Channel 4 Great British Bake Off contestant and viewers’ favourite Nelly Ghaffar impressed, as did fellow Great British Bake Off star Georgie Grasso. World-renowned chocolatier Paul A Young also entertained the crowds, as did MasterChef Champion of Champions Ping Coombes.

4. Top tips

There was no shortage of inspiration on offer too, with the outdoor cookery theatre featuring a full programme of demonstrations from well-known chefs hosted by festival favourite Chris Bavin. Demo chefs included Chris Baber and Dean Edwards, who impressed festivalgoers with their colourful, fuss-free recipes. Channel 4 Great British Bake Off contestant and viewers’ favourite Nelly Ghaffar impressed, as did fellow Great British Bake Off star Georgie Grasso. World-renowned chocolatier Paul A Young also entertained the crowds, as did MasterChef Champion of Champions Ping Coombes. | Durham County Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SeahamCounty Durham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice