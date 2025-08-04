13 sun-drenched photos from a jam-packed Seaham Food Festival

As well as more than 120 traders, there were cookery demonstrations from some top chefs as well as entertainment for all the family. Here’s some highlights.
1. Sell out
From regional produce to sweet treats and exotic street food from around the world – The Durham County Council event featured more than 120 traders, many of which sold out on both days. | Durham County Council
2. Fun for all the family
Across both days, festivalgoers also enjoyed a wide variety of free entertainment – ranging from outdoor theatre, live music and comedy to a street circus performer, craft activities
and a chance to get up close to a life-sized cast of a T. Rex skull. | Durham County Council
3. Fun in the sun
Thousands flocked to the event, which has grown to become one of the biggest events in Seaham's calendar. | Durham County Council
4. Top tips
There was no shortage of inspiration on offer too, with the outdoor cookery theatre featuring a full programme of demonstrations from well-known chefs hosted by festival
favourite Chris Bavin. Demo chefs included Chris Baber and Dean Edwards, who impressed festivalgoers with their colourful, fuss-free recipes. Channel 4 Great British Bake Off
contestant and viewers’ favourite Nelly Ghaffar impressed, as did fellow Great British Bake Off star Georgie
Grasso. World-renowned chocolatier Paul A Young also entertained the crowds, as did MasterChef Champion of Champions Ping Coombes. | Durham County Council
