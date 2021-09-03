Fish 'n' chips.

13 of the best places for fish and chips in Sunderland according to Google ratings

There’s not much better than a top notch serving of fish and chips.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:34 am

But if you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to your favourite takeaway, which to choose?

Here are 13 chippies in Sunderland with a better than four-star average Google rating (minimum 30 reviews).

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. fountains.jpg

Fountains in Edmonton Square has a 4.9 rating from 235 reviews. Pic: Google

Photo: Fountains

Photo Sales

2. Pier

Pier in Marine Walk has a 4.6 rating from 150 reviews. Picture: Google Images

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

3. Crozier Fisheries

Crozier Fisheries in Crozier Street has a rating of 4.6 from 96 reviews. Picture: Google Images

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

4. Angels

Angels in Derwent Street has a rating of 4.5 from 44 reviews. Picture: Google Images

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4