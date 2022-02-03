12 Sunderland bars and pubs to visit for a great meal - as chosen by Echo readers

On the days when you can’t be bothered to cook, a pub tea is an ideal treat! But since Sunderland is packed with fantastic bars and pubs, which one to choose?

We turned to the Echo readers to shout out their favourite places for a pub meal across the city – from a roast to a burger.

Here are some of your recommendations.

The Alexandra, Queen Alexandra Road: “Beautiful food.” Recommended by Michelle Hughes, Lisa Dobbs and Ian Campbell.

The Broadway, Wavendon Crescent: “Amazing food.” Recommended by Jack-James Clark and Jan Howe Prater.

The Cliff, Mere Knolls Road: “A lovely meal no matter what you order.” Recommended by Alan Brunskill, Liz Darbyshire and Dawn Thompson.

The Ivy House, Worcester Terrace: “Pizza, best in town.” Recommended by Lynn Watson and Kat Berry.

The Mill at the Italian Kitchen, Hahnemann Court: “Delicious food.” Recommended by Joyce Magnus Steabler, Diane Jenkins and Andrea Hood.

The Palm, Timber Beach Road: Recommended by Jill Hendry and Debi Sanderson.

Port of Call, Park Lane: “Can’t beat their dirty fries!” Recommended by Emma Storey, Hayley Thurlbeck and Doug Gibson.

The Rabbit, High Street West: Recommended by Chris Melville and Jackie Sims.

The Shipwrights, Ferryboat Lane: “Class meals, lovely staff.” Recommended by John Clarke, Kaye West and Lisa Dobbs.

The Stables, Herrington: “Different class.” Recommended by Jim Tansey, Rachel Louise Kelly and Leslie Evans.

The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street: “All freshly-made meals.” Recommended by Claire Tuckwell, Julie Stokoe and Susan Ord.

The Wolsey, Millum Terrace: “Outstanding food, great service.” Recommended by Joanne Harrison, Norma Gowland and Sarah Errington.

