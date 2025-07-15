A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain’s most popular and traditional dishes, which is still loved by many in the UK to this day.
In Northumberland there are plenty of different establishments serving up delicious fish and chips, as well as other chippy meals.
Here are 12 of the most popular spots for fish and chips in Northumberland, according to diners on Tripadvisor.
1. The Courtyard, Morpeth
The Courtyard in Morpeth has a 4.9* rating from 375 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our first visit to The Courtyard and we would love to come back again. Good parking on site, very helpful staff, good choices on the dinner menu that we both really enjoyed. Fresh food well cooked within a nice setting. Keep up the good work.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington
The Horseshoes Inn in Rennington has a 4.8* rating from 590 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Would recommend for anyone looking for a lovely pub meal in a quaint village in Northumberland. The service was brilliant and very friendly, we had a fantastic time.” | Tripadvisor
3. Fountain Cottage Cafe and B&B Bellingham, Hexham
Fountain Cottage Cafe and B&B Bellingham in Hexham has a 4.9* rating from 156 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We had a lovely lunch stop here during day three of our Sandstone Way cycle ride. Very welcoming and helpful staff. Has a great locked room to safely store your bike while you eat. Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor
4. Carlo’s, Alnwick
Carlo’s in Alnwick has a 4.5* rating from 712 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Really really delicious fish and chips! Was really nice to have a sit-in fish and chips as opposed to take away. I got extra curry sauce which was great! I’m fussy with my curry sauce as I compare it to my home town shop but this one certainly did not disappoint. Definitely recommend this lovely place!” | Tripadvisor
