Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines, and there are plenty of authentic restaurants to visit dotted around the North East.
In the city of Newcastle, there is a district dedicated to Chinese food and culture named Chinatown, which is home to plenty of restaurants, supermarkets, karaoke bars and more.
We have analysed Google reviews to determine the best restaurants in the North East for a Chinese meal. Each restaurant has scored a Google review rating of 4.5 stars or higher.
Here are 11 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in the North East.
1. Kwai Feh, Newcastle
Kwai Feh in Great Park, Newcastle has a 4.7* rating from 133 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Loved it! Superb decor, great atmosphere and the food is next level quality. The banquet choice is excellent value, the choices aren't set in stone either.” | Kwai Feh-Google
2. The Imperial Restaurant, Gateshead
The Imperial Restaurant in Gateshead has a 4.6* rating from 613 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Visited tonight with family and all the food was absolutely delicious. I had sizzling beef szechaun sauce, have to say the nicest I've ever had, the rice and soft noodles as extras were so good. Had hot and sour soup again it didn't disappoint.” | The Imperial Restaurant-Google
3. Asiana Fusion Restaurant, Sunderland
Asiana Fusion Restaurant in Sunderland has a 4.6* rating from 584 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Fantastic experience tonight in Asiana. Staff polite and attentive, place nipping clean. Good drinks range. Food out of this world. We had the Asiana Banquet, can highly recommend the fillet steak batam style and the deep-fried chicken with garlic and spicy salt.” | Asiana Fusion Restaurant-Google
4. King Neptune, Newcastle
King Neptune in Newcastle has a 4.6* rating from 724 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Fab food at reasonable price. The service here is outstanding. We had the Pearl banquet for 2 (to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary). More than enough food for two people, and all of it was fresh and flavoursome. Great atmosphere, but must mention the great service again.” | Google Maps
