10 top-rated fish and chip shops in Sunderland for a Good Friday fish lot

But where's the best place in Sunderland for a chippy tea? Here's the top-rated fish and chip shops in and around the city according to Google reviews, with a rating of 4.5 or above, with 5 being the top rating you can achieve on Google.
1. Fountains, Carley Hill
It's regularly the top-rated chippy in Sunderland and Fountains in Carley Hill is still riding high with a near-perfect rating of 4.9. A recent reviewer said: "I recently had the pleasure of visiting Fountains Chippy after so many recommendations from friends. I must say lovely fish and chips, best around. This Chippy is a must try. Lovely meal, generous portion size and lovely staff." | Sunderland Echo
2. Daniela’s Fish Bar, East Boldon
Just over the South Tyneside border, Daniela’s Fish Bar on Front Street in East Boldon has a 4.8 rating and is a firm favourite in SR6. A customer from the past month wrote: "Absolutely delicious! Hands down one of the best fish and chip shops I've ever been to. The fish was perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and the chips were golden, fluffy, and full of flavor. Everything tasted fresh and was cooked to perfection. The staff were friendly, welcoming, and quick with service. Portions were generous, and the prices were very reasonable for the quality. Will definitely be coming back—highly recommend if you're craving classic, quality fish and chips!" | Google
3. The Hut, Warwick Terrace, Silksworth
Coming in at No 3 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. A recent reviewer praised their gluten-free options, saying: "Gluten-free fish and chips available on request. How I have suffered for years being unable to find a genuine gf fish and chip shop. A life saver. They taste wonderful as well." | Sunderland Echo
4. Queen's Cafe, Seaburn
A seafront favourite, Queen's Cafe in Seaburn has won awards for its fish lots and it's another chippy in the city with a rating of 4.7. One happy customer said: "Generous sized portion of fish and chips and plenty of curry sauce. Great tasting curry sauce and overall very pleased. Left stuffed. Also allowed our dogs to sit in too so very pleased." | Sunderland Echo
