Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it’s the summer holidays AND International Beer Day, we’re marking the occasion with a round-up of some Sunderland pub gardens and outdoor spaces for you to visit.

We may not always be able to rely on the weather, even in August, but we CAN rely on Wearside’s bars and pubs to provide a great choice of drinks and a good time with loved ones.

So let’s take a closer look at the origins of the beer celebration day and some of the places you can visit in Sunderland this weekend, as chosen by the Echo readers.

Echo readers have been shouting out some of their favourite pub gardens and outdoor spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is International Beer Day?

First marked in 2008, International Beer Day is recognised every year on the first Friday in August – the perfect day of the week to enjoy a pint of the good stuff.

It’s a global day of celebration for bars, breweries and pubs alike with lovers of the drink encouraged to raise a glass and toast their favourite tipple.

Organisers say the event is celebrated in more than 200 cities across the world.

Where can I visit a pub garden in Sunderland?

There are plenty of top notch bars and pubs on Wearside to visit for that all-important after-work pint.

Since there’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, we turned to the Sunderland Echo’s readers to shout out their favourite sunshine spots for a cold one.

Here are some of their suggestions from the Echo’s Facebook page:

The Burton House, Saville Place

The Cooper Rose, Albion Place

The Dun Cow, High Street West

The Engine Room, The Fire Station, High Street West

The Guide Post Inn, Ryhope Street South

Museum Vaults, Silksworth Row

Port of Call, Park Lane

The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

The Terrace, Green Terrace

The Wolsey, Millem Terrace

What makes the perfect pint?

If nothing beats a pint of your favourite draught at the pub, we dive into what goes into pouring the perfect beer.

Hold your glass at a 45-degree angle, just below the tap – but make sure it doesn’t touch!

Open the tap quickly and swiftly, filling the glass halfway.