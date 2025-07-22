10 of the most Instagrammable cafes to visit in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:31 BST

If your phone likes to eat first when you head out for food, there’s plenty of spots in Sunderland to capture social media-worthy content.

Here’s just 10 spots worth checking out, from elegant afternoon teas to viral home comfort classics.

1. Olivia's, Seaburn

Olivia's in Seaburn is already proving a hit on social media after giving a pretty in pink makeover to space at the front of Go Bananas opposite Morrisons. On the menu you'll find a range of matcha, coffees, loaded waffles, sundaes and their signature ice cream-filled croissants. | Sunderland Echo

2. Flower Cafe, Keel Square

Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city and has transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. With its faux cherry blossom trees, neon features and bold pink and blue colour scheme it will no doubt become a much-photographed venue in the city. | Sunderland Echo

3. Cafe Floriana, Burdon Road

Cafe Floriana gave new life to the old Proven People site in Burdon Road, which had stood empty for some time, last year. It's since proved a great spot for quality brunches, afternoon teas and more. It's one of the prettiest cafes in the city. Make sure to check out its colourful outdoor space at the back. | Sunderland Echo

4. The Sweet Petite, Mackie's Corner

For one of the prettiest, and best, afternoon teas in Sunderland, if not the North East, head to The Sweet Petite in Mackie's Corner. It's great value for the quality of the sweet and savoury treats. | Sunderland Echo

