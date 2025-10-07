Check out some of the best places in Sunderland to enjoy a curry.placeholder image
Check out some of the best places in Sunderland to enjoy a curry. | Ganesha Authentic Indian Restaurant via Google Maps

10 of the best places in Sunderland to enjoy a curry during Curry Week

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:22 BST

Curry Week is here and what better way to celebrate than with a balti, bhuna or biryani.

And here in Sunderland we have some fantastic Indian and Asian restaurants and takeaways to enjoy an eat in or takeaway curry.

Check out 10 of the best curry houses in Sunderland according to Tripadvisor reviews. The eateries are not listed in any particular order.

Babaji on Mary Street was given a curry rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 468 Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Babaji

Babaji on Mary Street was given a curry rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 468 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
My Delhi in Sunderland was given a 4.9 out of 5 star curry rating from 370 Tripadvisor reviews.

2. My Delhi

My Delhi in Sunderland was given a 4.9 out of 5 star curry rating from 370 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Yuvraaj on Douro Terrace was given a 4.8 star out of 5 star curry rating from 359 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. Yuvraaj

Yuvraaj on Douro Terrace was given a 4.8 star out of 5 star curry rating from 359 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Spice Empire on Church Lane was given a 4.6 out of 5 star curry rating from 468 reviews.

4. Spice Empire

Spice Empire on Church Lane was given a 4.6 out of 5 star curry rating from 468 reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CurrySunderlandRestaurantsReviews
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice