10 of the best places in Sunderland to enjoy a curry during Curry Week

And here in Sunderland we have some fantastic Indian and Asian restaurants and takeaways to enjoy an eat in or takeaway curry.
Check out 10 of the best curry houses in Sunderland according to Tripadvisor reviews. The eateries are not listed in any particular order.
1. Babaji
Babaji on Mary Street was given a curry rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 468 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. My Delhi
My Delhi in Sunderland was given a 4.9 out of 5 star curry rating from 370 Tripadvisor reviews.
| Sunderland Echo
3. Yuvraaj
Yuvraaj on Douro Terrace was given a 4.8 star out of 5 star curry rating from 359 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo
4. Spice Empire
Spice Empire on Church Lane was given a 4.6 out of 5 star curry rating from 468 reviews. | Sunderland Echo