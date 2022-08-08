Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afternoon Tea Week is celebrated between August 8 and August 14, so if you fancied treating yourself to a full spread of dainty and delectable eats, it’s the perfect time to do so.

Luckily the North East has a great choice of places to indulge in the traditional afternoon tea. It’s just a matter of deciding where to go.

Traditionally, the afternoon tea spread features a selection of sandwiches, scones served with cream and preserves and miniature cakes.

Of course, it’s all washed down with a pot of your favourite tea (or coffee, if you’re being non-traditional).

If you’re feeling peckish with the appetite for a treat, take a look at some of these North East picks for an afternoon tea visit.

There’s bound to be something to whet your appetite on the menus at these eateries. Whether you’re plumping for something traditional or fancy washing down your sandwiches and scones with a glass of fizz!

Where can I go for afternoon tea in the North East?

You can't beat a good cup of tea (and a treat to go alongside it ...)

The Alnwick Garden, Denwick Lane, Alnwick

The Clifton, Ocean Road, South Shields

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew

The Great British Cupcakery, Queen Street, Newcastle

Let There Be Crumbs, Roker Terrace, Sunderland

The Running Fox, Farne Road, Shilbottle

The Sweet Petite, High Street West, Sunderland

Tealicious Tea Room, Elvet Bridge, Durham

Village Delights, Sunderland Road, South Shields

Wynyard Hall, Stockton