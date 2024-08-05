The North East of England has a rich history, with plenty of ancient landmarks to visit including Hadrian’s Wall, Durham Cathedral and many more.
But did you know that JD Wetherspoons venues dotted across the region also have fascinating and historical stories behind them?
From former cinemas to original banks, here are 10 historical Wetherspoons pubs in the North East.
1. The Wallaw, Blyth
The Wallaw in Blyth, Northumberland was formerly known as the Blyth Hippodrome, which was built in 1902 by circus proprietor William Tudor. The Blyth Hippodrome closed in 1920 before being transformed into the Wallaw cinema. The cinema closed in 2004, and was unused before becoming a JD Wetherspoon venue.
2. The Mile Castle, Newcastle
Located in Newcastle's bustling city centre, The Mile Cast is one of the city's most popular Wetherspoons venues. The grade II listed building was formerly a Savings Bank, designed by architect John Edward Watson. The Mile Castle is currently closed as it undergoes a refurbishment.
3. The Fire Station, Whitley Bay
The Fire Station in Whitley Bay was formerly the headquarters of the Whitley Bay and Monkseaton Fire Brigade. The structure was first built in 1909 by William Gray of Park Parade, and operated until 1991. The headquarters had accommodation for 12 firefighters and their families, as well as a duty room workshops and a horse stable.
4. The Wouldhave, South Shields
The Wouldhave in South Shields is named after the inventor William Wouldhave. Wouldhave is said to have invented the South Shields lifeboat, however there is controversy as to whether he did or if it was South Shields boat builder Henry Greathead. The original South Shields lifeboat was built in 1789, but sadly the boat capsized in 1849 which led to the loss of 20 crew members.
