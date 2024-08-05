4 . The Wouldhave, South Shields

The Wouldhave in South Shields is named after the inventor William Wouldhave. Wouldhave is said to have invented the South Shields lifeboat, however there is controversy as to whether he did or if it was South Shields boat builder Henry Greathead. The original South Shields lifeboat was built in 1789, but sadly the boat capsized in 1849 which led to the loss of 20 crew members. | Google Maps