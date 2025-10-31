2 . A booming business

Benny’s grandad, Harry Greenwell, established the family business, following in the footsteps of his ancestors who had also worked in the trade. Benny’s mam Shirley, Harry’s daughter, pictured, worked on the bomb site stall with her dad and would go on to open two Cooney’s shops in Hetton, as well as one in Easington Lane. Her brother, Richie Greenwell, meanwhile, set up branches in Villette Road and Jacky Whites. | Sunderland Echo