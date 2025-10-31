10 great shots of Cooney's fruit and veg through the years as beloved Sunderland business closes

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:07 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 10:10 GMT

It started life on a bomb site in Union Street, Sunderland city centre, amongst the ashes of WWII and would go on to become a thriving family business.

Cooney’s fruit and veg has been keeping the people of Sunderland in fresh fruit and veg for 80 years, but this weekend is the end of an era.

Bennet Cooney, known as Benny, has the last remaining Cooney’s stall, which has been selling a kaleidoscope of produce outside of the former Wilkos site for the past 20 years.

But with the 68-year-old retiring, the stall, which is the city’s last outdoor fruit and veg stall, will also close. Here’s a look back through the years.

Saturday, November 1, 2025, is the final day of trading at Cooney's stall, which started life on a bomb site in Union Street.

1. End of an era

Saturday, November 1, 2025, is the final day of trading at Cooney's stall, which started life on a bomb site in Union Street.

Benny’s grandad, Harry Greenwell, established the family business, following in the footsteps of his ancestors who had also worked in the trade. Benny’s mam Shirley, Harry’s daughter, pictured, worked on the bomb site stall with her dad and would go on to open two Cooney’s shops in Hetton, as well as one in Easington Lane. Her brother, Richie Greenwell, meanwhile, set up branches in Villette Road and Jacky Whites.

2. A booming business

Benny's grandad, Harry Greenwell, established the family business, following in the footsteps of his ancestors who had also worked in the trade. Benny's mam Shirley, Harry's daughter, pictured, worked on the bomb site stall with her dad and would go on to open two Cooney's shops in Hetton, as well as one in Easington Lane. Her brother, Richie Greenwell, meanwhile, set up branches in Villette Road and Jacky Whites.

Cooney's also had a barrow in Market Square and a stall in Park Lane Market, which ran for 30 years.

3. Decades of trading

Cooney's also had a barrow in Market Square and a stall in Park Lane Market, which ran for 30 years.

The Park Lane Market Cooney's pictured by our photographers in 1984.

4. The glory days

The Park Lane Market Cooney's pictured by our photographers in 1984.

