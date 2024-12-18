Festive food market heading to Sunderland this weekend

The city’s monthly food market will end the year with a bang with a bumper crop of traders and a one-off new location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market will take place at Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

The popular market is usually held at Sunniside, but because of the threat of high winds and potential bad weather, this week’s event, on Sunday, December 22, will be held at Sheepfolds Stables from 10am to 3pm.

Apart from the change of venue, it will be business as usual, with the addition of stands manned by local artists, who will be selling their work to anyone interested in a unique Christmas gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a range of food and drink traders, as well as Santa and festive tunes courtesy of DJ Jimi Dingwall.

Anyone who still hasn’t bought all of their festive tipple can top up from companies such as Wine On The Tyne, Wear Beer and Craft Beer Newcastle, as well as being able to buy from Love Leaf Tea.

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, vendors include The Little Cakery By The Sea, doughnut specialists Deep North, Pink Lane Bakery, Simply Cheesecake and Awesome Chocolates.

Deep North doughnuts | Sunderland Echo

Savoury offerings will be provided by stall holders such as Geordie Bangers, Weardale Cheese, Calder’s Kitchen, Farm Fermented Foods and Smashin’ Pasties, with Italian delicacies on offer from Itadeli and Italy Abroad Pasta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will also play host to The Northern Bistro, Travelling Bee Company, The Yolker and Sunshine Co-Operative, along with non-food offerings from Brewery Jewellery and Didis Flowers.

Anyone who wants to eat on the day can tuck in from a number of food stalls, including the ever-popular Greek food from Acropolis and Arabian street food courtesy of Zenobia.

Sunderland’s Art Café has also brought together a number of creators who will be selling work on the day, including Peter Hayes Paintings, Ed Hiller Artist, Pink Collar Gallery, Jo Lamaroux Ceramics and vintage clothing from Port Independent.

The markets are organised by Sunderland BID in conjunction with Food and Drink North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BID Chief Executive, Sharon Appleby, said: “We’ve got an absolutely amazing line up of vendors for the last market of the year, perfect not just for a way to get into the Christmas spirit but to also get some last minute treats.

“And we didn’t want to let the potential bad weather ruin the day so we’ve decided on this occasion, to host the event at the Stables at the Sheepfolds, but will be back at Sunniside as normal next year.

“This will be a real showcase of North East talent, from food producers to artists and with lots of fantastic goodies for everyone to buy.”

Funding for the market is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253.

The markets are part of the Sunniside Activation programme, designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.