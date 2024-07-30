Win a family ticket to The 13-Storey Treehouse at Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A best-selling children’s book is heading to the Sunderland stage - and you could be there for free.

The stage adaptation of The 13-Storey Treehouse, Andy Griffiths’ and Terry Denton’s bestselling book, is making its UK debut, with a run at Sunderland Empire from Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Elle Wootton in The 13-Storey Treehouse. Photo by James D Morgan. | James D Morgan.

The book, published by Macmillan Children’s Books, has been brought to life on stage in an adaptation from award-winning playwright Richard Tulloch (The Book of Everything, Bananas in Pyjamas) and is aimed at children aged 6-12 – and their adults.

The book has sold 188,000 copies in the UK and 1.24 million copies globally, with the Treehouse series selling over 10 million copies globally in 37 languages.

It tells the story of a 13-storey treehouse that has everything, including a bowling alley, a secret underground laboratory, self-making beds, a vegetable vaporiser and a marshmallow machine that shoots marshmallows into your mouth whenever you’re hungry.

Andy and Terry live there, make stories together, and have a series of adventures.

Author Andy Griffiths, winner of over 50 children’s choice awards and New York Times bestseller, said: “Terry and I have been thrilled and amazed to see the Treehouse series capture the imagination of children in more than 35 countries over the past decade.

“And now we are especially excited that The 13-Storey Treehouse stage show is coming to the UK.

“This rambunctious, joyfully silly production is very faithful to the spirit of the original book and we hope that this show about making a show about a book about making a book delights both adults and children in the UK as much as previous productions in Australia, New Zealand, USA, Singapore and The Netherlands.”

The 13-Storey Treehouse comes to Sunderland Empire from Thu 22 – Sun 25 Aug, with a Relaxed Performance on Fri 23 Aug at 5pm. Tickets available from: www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-13-storey-treehouse/sunderland-empire/

WIN

Ryan Dulieu and Edwin Beats in The 13-Storey Treehouse. Photo by James D Morgan | James D Morgan

We have a family ticket of 4 (2 adults and 2 kids or 1 adult and 3 kids) to give away for the opening performance of The 13- Storey Treehouse on Thursday 22 August at 4:30pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who lives in The 13-Storey Treehouse?

Email your answer, along with your name and telephone number, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, August 9, 2024.