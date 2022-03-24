Watch: Sunderland shoppers share their Mother's Day messages
Sunday, March 27, is Mothering Sunday in the UK.
By Graham Murray
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:13 pm
We asked shoppers to share their special messages for the day – to their own mams, or whoever in their lives they thought deserved a shout out.
If you’re still in need of gift inspiration, here are some ideas.
Or, if you’re planning to take your own mother out for a meal or afternoon tea, here’s a look at some of Wearside’s best options for the occasion, from our lifestyle editor Katy Wheeler.