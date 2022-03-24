Watch: Sunderland shoppers share their Mother's Day messages

We asked shoppers to share their special messages for the day – to their own mams, or whoever in their lives they thought deserved a shout out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re still in need of gift inspiration, here are some ideas.

Or, if you’re planning to take your own mother out for a meal or afternoon tea, here’s a look at some of Wearside’s best options for the occasion, from our lifestyle editor Katy Wheeler.