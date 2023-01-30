News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ugly dog contest: winner revealed

It’s the contest that’s gripped the nation and got animal lovers everywhere talking but now, at last, the winner of the UK’s ugliest dog competition has finally been revealed.

By Chris Page
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:36pm
Peggy, the winner of the Ugly Dog contest
Peggy, the winner of the Ugly Dog contest

The judges had a difficult task as entries came flooding in from owners who wanted to put their pooch forward as the nation’s most unusual looking dog.

After sifting through scores of entries from dog owners who were each convinced their pet was the worst looking in the entire country, judges from ParrotPrint.com have named their winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lucky pooch wins a pampering session and beauty treatments at an exclusive doggie spa along with a photo session and framed canvas portrait.

Winner of Ugly Dog contest, Peggy
Most Popular

To find out which dog has won the title and been named as the ugliest dog in the UK please head over to: parrotprint.com/uglydogcompetition website.

We will be making images of the winners' beauty treatments available soon. Please come back to me if you’d like to receive them. Other images available now on request.