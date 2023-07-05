To coincide with Sunderland Pride on Saturday, July 8, Mowbray Park will host a Family Pride.

Running from 11am – 4pm, the event has been launched by Sunderland City Council and its Children’s Services partner Together for Children.

The event is free to attend and is aimed at families and under 18s. The event has been planned with the help of Together for Children’s (TfC) LGBTQ+ group Cozmic 3piphany who have worked with the TfC team to bring the festivities to life.

Mowbray Park will host a family pride event

On-site stalls will offer information about services in Sunderland from TfC and city-wide partners and the site will include a Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) focused area, as well as a wellbeing zone with yoga and sensory areas.

There will also be live performances from young people and groups including We Make Culture's Young Musicians Project and Young Asian Voices.

The event is a celebration of diversity in Sunderland and of the community who have worked together to launch this first Family Pride event.

Cozmic 3piphany are proud to be organising an event for their community to hep families introduce Pride to children at a young age to encourage acceptance and equality.

Meanwhile, the main Pride event, will feature a parade from Park Lane village at 12pm on Saturday followed by a whole host of entertainment in Sunniside Gardens with performances from Sonia, Stooshe, Cheeky Girls and more.