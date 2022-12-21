News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Meet these 11 cats looking for a home as Christmas approaches

Could you give any of these pets a home for 2023?

By Graham Murray
20 minutes ago - 1 min read

Willows Cat Adoption Centre in South Shields serves South Tyneside and Sunderland.

The rescue charity helps unwanted and rescued felines find loving new owners.

Hide Ad

Times have been tough for people, with the nightmare of Covid followed by the current cost of living crisis.

Meet some of the pets staying at Willows Cat Adoption Centre in Wantage Street, South Shields, in the week before Christmas
Most Popular

But we're sure big-hearted North East folk who are able to do so will give these cats a place to call home.