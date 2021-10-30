Meet the cats at the Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside Branch of the RSPCA still looking for a new family

3. Cadbury

A loveable female who is around two years old, Cadbury was found in a multi-cat household where her needs were not being met and once in the care of the RSPCA, they found out she was pregnant. Having given birth to five kittens - which are adorably known as Cadbury's buttons - she is ready for a peaceful home where she is the only pet.

Photo: RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside Branch