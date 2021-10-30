Meet the cats at the Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside Branch of the RSPCA still looking for a new family

Are you looking to welcome in another member of the family? Look no further.
The local branch of the RSPCA which cover the Durham Coast, Wearside and South Tyneside have some cuddly cats which may be right for you and your household. Only three cats remain at the site with two animals having been reserved in recent weeks, and they could be perfect for you and your family.
1. Teddy
Teddy had a tough start to life and was found by the RSPCA caged in a house with damage to his fur and skin with a timid personality to match. Since then, his skin and healed, the fur is growing back and is ready to find a new, permanent home. As a cat who will need time to settle into a new space, Teddy would suit an adult-only household where he isn't fussed over too much.
Photo: RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside Branch
2. Dolly.jpeg
A friendly and talkative girl, Dolly was found wondering the streets after giving birth to a litter of kittens at a very young age and is now looking for a new family. Coming off the streets scruffy but friendly, she would be ideal as part of a loving family and will spend most of her time in and around the house.
Photo: RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside Branch
3. Cadbury
A loveable female who is around two years old, Cadbury was found in a multi-cat household where her needs were not being met and once in the care of the RSPCA, they found out she was pregnant. Having given birth to five kittens - which are adorably known as Cadbury's buttons - she is ready for a peaceful home where she is the only pet.
Photo: RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside Branch