'Long overdue' plans approved to 'spruce up' Washington Town Centre Library

Last year, Sunderland City Council lodged a planning application with its own planning department for the site.

The concrete building, which sits near The Galleries shopping centre, was constructed as part of the development of the New Town centre in the 1970s.

Works to upgrade external areas of the library, including replacing walls, were presented to the local authoruty’s Planning and Highways (West) Committee this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City Hall, Sunderland

According to planning documents submitted by the council, the works are needed because existing pre-cast concrete railings and metal hand rail are “spalled and defective.”

Council planners added the works would replace these elements with a “more modern style of cladding, in order to maintain and refresh the existing building.”

The refurbishment also includes the replacement of existing metal windows overlooking the library roof with double glazed metal windows.

Council planning officers, recommending the proposals for approval, said the works would be a “positive addition” to the building.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council and vice-chair of the committee, welcomed the plans.

Cllr Miller told the meeting: “It’s a long overdue refurbishment of the externals of the library in Washington.

“It will spruce up that element of the [town] centre that is not The Galleries but is much-needed because the library is well-used.

“So I absolutely welcome the work and the investment being done on this building.”

Under planning conditions, work on the library building must start on site within three years.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.