Norm was getting into the spirit of things this weekend!

Halloween 2021: Take a look back at the Halloween weekend with our newest bunch of Spooky Snaps

The spookiest weekend of the year may be over, but families across the region had fun bringing their costume ideas to life.

By Jason Button
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:33 pm

Readers have been submitting their images of Halloween celebrations throughout the weekend.

From ghostly dogs to scheming toddlers, there have been some fantastic costumes on show with the local area getting into the spirit of the spooky season.

So whether you’re taking down the fake cobwebs and skeletons from the weekend or just looking for inspiration ahead of next year’s festivities, take a look at what others have been doing and see if you spot any familiar faces.

You can also check out some previous Spooky Snaps here.

You can share your photos from the weekend to us through Facebook, and don’t forget to onclude the names of the people or pets involved!

And there are plenty more Spooky Snaps to come throughout the week, so don’t worry if your photo hasn’t been shared yet!

1. It's Right There!

Idalia, aged 4, shows us her most scary costume!

Photo: Lyndsay Cooper

2. Picking Pumpkins

Harlow Wilson is already involved in the Halloween spirit.

Photo: Natalie Hunter

3. Roaring from the front

Joe looks like his scary costume has everyone else panicked!

Photo: Stephanie Jo Dellett

4. Sleepy Skeleton

Eight week old Archie didn't let anything spook him during his nap.

Photo: Tina Ramshaw

