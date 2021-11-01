Halloween 2021: Take a look back at the Halloween weekend with our newest bunch of North East Spooky Snaps

Readers have been submitting their images of Halloween celebrations throughout the weekend.

From baby pumpkins to batdogs, there have been some fantastic costumes on show with the local area getting into the spirit of the spooky season.

So whether you’re taking down the fake cobwebs and skeletons from the weekend or just looking for inspiration ahead of next year’s festivities, take a look at what others have been doing and see if you spot any familiar faces.

You can also check out some previous Spooky Snaps here.

You can share your photos from the weekend to us through Facebook, and don’t forget to onclude the names of the people or pets involved!

And there are plenty more Spooky Snaps to come throughout the week, so don’t worry if your photo hasn’t been shared yet!

1. Beauty and the Beast Roman and Sunday are getting into the Halloween spirit with very different costumes! Photo: Melissa Horsley Photo Sales

2. No clowning around! Three year old Roman looks great in his 'It' themed outfit. Photo: Kirby Rogerson Photo Sales

3. Pumpkin patch Jenson really looks the part during his first Halloween. Photo: Ashleigh Waller Photo Sales

4. Batdog! Is Hugo a bat or a dog? No one knows... Photo: Chloe Denise Photo Sales