Fun Thermos collection of bottles and food flasks with iconic Disney characters

The Thermos range is a collection of bottles and food flasks with iconic Disney characters from Mickey Mouse to Disney Princesses - fab for brightening up kids’ lunchboxes and ideal for days out too.

The collection features the Thermos FUNtainer® Bottle with vacuum insulated stainless steel to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours and the FUNtainer® Food Flask which is designed to keep food hot for up to five hours or cold for seven hours. Both designs are dishwasher safe.