Back to school in Sunderland: Families share their pride as children across Sunderland return to the classroom
It’s been an exciting week for families across Sunderland and beyond as children returned to the classroom after the summer break.
Watching your children head off on their next adventure is nerve-wracking for parents – whether they are starting school for the first time, or just moving up to the next year group.
But all of the preparations have paid off and the first week of the 2022/2023 school year is almost over; we hope they had a great time in class.
Parents and guardians across Wearside were poised with their cameras to capture the milestone moment of their child’s first day.
And the Echo received hundreds of pictures from proud families in recognition of the special occasion.
Here’s a selection of your back-to-school snaps – thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!