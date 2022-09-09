Watching your children head off on their next adventure is nerve-wracking for parents – whether they are starting school for the first time, or just moving up to the next year group.

But all of the preparations have paid off and the first week of the 2022/2023 school year is almost over; we hope they had a great time in class.

Parents and guardians across Wearside were poised with their cameras to capture the milestone moment of their child’s first day.

And the Echo received hundreds of pictures from proud families in recognition of the special occasion.

Here’s a selection of your back-to-school snaps – thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

1. Looking smart Back to school in Sunderland. Frankie ready to start his next adventure in Year 3. Photo: Nadine Nadine Photo Sales

2. Next chapter Back to school in Sunderland. Karleigh told the Echo: "Ryan, age 7, starting Year 3, was told there was a possibility of him never walking. Here, seven years later walking with support of splints and boots and a wheelchair to help him." Photo: Karleigh Milburn Photo Sales

3. Double trouble Back to school in Sunderland. Myles starting Reception and Jacob starting Year 6. Photo: Gemma Pallas Photo Sales

4. Cheeky face Back to school in Sunderland. Carter is ready for a year of exciting adventures! Photo: Lauren Atkinson Photo Sales