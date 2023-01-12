Shoppers at Dunelm Sunderland were today praised after they bought and donated over 1,600 Christmas gifts to local charities.

And with the cost of living crisis getting worse, they made sure the presents were just the thing to keep people warm this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace House, St Benedicts’ and Sunderland Royal Hospital Children’s Ward were among the causes to benefit.

A special delivery to the Blossom Hill Care Home.

So were Sunderland Woman’s Centre, Love, Amelia, Bundles for Babies, St Georges and St Vincent.

The Delivering Joy campaign saw shoppers buy gifts for people in need as part of a national campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dunelm Sunderland has been declared as one of the ‘hero’ stores after donating over 1600 gifts.

Nationally, more than 60,000 gifts were donated in 2022 but the people of Wearside went that extra mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland store featured a Christmas tree decked with gift tags supplied by local causes, including primary schools, refuges in the area.

Customers collected a tag, bought a gift requested by the recipient and returned it to the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, with the cost-of-living crisis hitting home, store colleagues noticed that rather than toys and games, many people had put winter essentials at the top of their wish lists with items such as hats, scarves, socks, toiletries and festive food items like selection boxes in high-demand.

Children not in a fixed address were also worried that Santa wouldn’t know where to find them, making Dunelm’s donation drive even more vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Smile, store manager at Dunelm Sunderland said: “With the cost-of-living crisis making Christmas a challenging time for many, we’re so pleased with the outcome of our campaign. It’s been a true pleasure to help deliver joy and support those in need again this year.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers who have kindly donated gifts, your generosity is truly inspiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad