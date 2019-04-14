Facebook down: Social media giant says sorry after 'outage'

Facebook has apologised after some users had trouble accessing the networking site, as well as Instagram and Whatsapp.

Social media users were left frustrated when the popular apps, all owned by Facebook, experienced issues earlier today.

The hashtags #FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on worldwide Twitter.

Many people ended up turning to Twitter where they joked that they were relieved at least one popular social media platform was still working.

A spokesman for Facebook said: "Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps.

"The issue has since been resolved; we're sorry for any inconvenience."