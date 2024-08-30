Everything you need to know about visiting East Boldon Sunflowers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Boldon farm is looking blooming lovely as its hosts thousands of late summer sunflowers.

East Boldon Sunflowers, at Mundles Farm, has proved a big hit since it was opened by owners Peter and Yvonne Alderslade earlier this summer.

East Boldon Sunflower field with worker Jan Towers and owner Yvonne Alderslade. | Sunderland Echo

It was the first time that the pair had grown sunflowers and only made the decision to do so after the wet winter ruined 95% of the farm’s crop fields.

The ruined crops, coupled with the expensive prices for seeds, led to the planting of sunflowers and wildflowers across five acres of land and the rest was history.

The fields are home to thousands of sunflowers | Sunderland Echo

Peter said: “This was something that we’ve done ad hoc, we never planned for it but with the wet winter destroying around 95% of our crops, we had to come up with something to try and recover some of our losses.

“Seed was just expensive that we decided to plant sunflowers and wildflowers but initially we didn’t put them in to make a sunflower trail.

“I’ve got a few friends in other parts of the country who have done something similar with their farms, plus my daughter has been urging me to do it for years.

“One day she just put something on Facebook and since then, I’m just absolutely amazed at how it has gone.

“There has been people from places such as South Africa and New Zealand visit the farm just to see the sunflowers.”

How to visit

The attraction has proved a big hit | Sunderland Echo

Admission to East Boldon Sunflowers is £2.50 per person and under 5s go free.

You can pay by cash or card at the gate.

You can cut your own flowers to take home, priced 50p per stem.

Check opening times before visiting but it’s usually 10am to 6pm.

Well behaved dogs are permitted on leads.

A food van is also available on site.

Parking is available at the farm, which is accessed via a farm track.

It can get very busy and the track is tight, but you can walk along the track from the main East Boldon area, which takes around 15 minutes.

Postcode for the farm is NE36 0AW.