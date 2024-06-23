Dalton Park serves up a little pizza heaven for visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dalton Park has joined the upper crust with its latest food offering.

The Murton outlet centre’s popular Italian restaurant, Etto Caffé, has expanded its dining options with a brand-new al fresco terrace and pizza van.

The restaurant has been extremely busy since opening and the new outdoor space offers an additional 36 seats. It is adorned with beautiful olive trees, complimenting the Mediterranean feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new pizza van | Dalton Park

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Etto Caffé has been a hit with visitors since opening at Dalton Park almost three years ago, currently offering brunch, lunch, milkshakes and gelato and the new van is set to expand the food offering with pizzettas and hot and cold drinks.

The menu will serve up a variety of mini pizzas including Margherita, Pepperoni, Del Giorno and vegetarian options for Dalton Park visitors to enjoy after a long day shopping or to takeaway and enjoy as a picnic on the parklands.

Food from Etto Caffé can still be ordered directly from the counter inside, to be enjoyed on the new terrace, and will not require pre-booking by visitors.

Hilary Massarella, from owners Massarella & Co said: “We are delighted to be expanding our dining outdoors and adding to our food offering at Dalton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that Etto Caffé is popular with Dalton Park’s visitors and look forward to seeing the reaction to the new arrival of the pizza van.”

The van will serve food and hot and cold drinks | Dalton Park

Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kayeis delighted with the restaurant’s expansion: “It has been brilliant to see Etto Caffé thrive since opening almost three years ago,” he said.

“The demand from our visitors for more al-fresco dining options has been high, and we cannot wait to see how popular this new terrace is.