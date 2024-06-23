Dalton Park serves up a little pizza heaven for visitors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Murton outlet centre’s popular Italian restaurant, Etto Caffé, has expanded its dining options with a brand-new al fresco terrace and pizza van.
The restaurant has been extremely busy since opening and the new outdoor space offers an additional 36 seats. It is adorned with beautiful olive trees, complimenting the Mediterranean feel.
Etto Caffé has been a hit with visitors since opening at Dalton Park almost three years ago, currently offering brunch, lunch, milkshakes and gelato and the new van is set to expand the food offering with pizzettas and hot and cold drinks.
The menu will serve up a variety of mini pizzas including Margherita, Pepperoni, Del Giorno and vegetarian options for Dalton Park visitors to enjoy after a long day shopping or to takeaway and enjoy as a picnic on the parklands.
Food from Etto Caffé can still be ordered directly from the counter inside, to be enjoyed on the new terrace, and will not require pre-booking by visitors.
Hilary Massarella, from owners Massarella & Co said: “We are delighted to be expanding our dining outdoors and adding to our food offering at Dalton Park.
“We know that Etto Caffé is popular with Dalton Park’s visitors and look forward to seeing the reaction to the new arrival of the pizza van.”
Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kayeis delighted with the restaurant’s expansion: “It has been brilliant to see Etto Caffé thrive since opening almost three years ago,” he said.
“The demand from our visitors for more al-fresco dining options has been high, and we cannot wait to see how popular this new terrace is.
“The summer months are upon us and the option to enjoy a pizzetta in the sunshine is sure to be a massive hit with our Dalton Park guests.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.