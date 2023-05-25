News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Dolly mixtures in a sarnie? Weird Sunderland's fillings revealed for National Sandwich Week

Dolly mixture sandwiches. It's a thing

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

Well that was interesting!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Something a little more traditional - but many of you like a combo which is much more adventurous.Something a little more traditional - but many of you like a combo which is much more adventurous.
Something a little more traditional - but many of you like a combo which is much more adventurous.

We asked our 8,000-plus Wearside Echoes followers for the unusual combinations they love to put in a sandwich.

Most Popular

The question we posed on our Wearside Echoes social media page.The question we posed on our Wearside Echoes social media page.
The question we posed on our Wearside Echoes social media page.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were plenty of unexpected favourites and here they are in no particular order.

'Cheese and pease pudding' - Deborah Ian.

'Dolly mixture sandwiches - Ian Thompson.

'Mince pie sandwich with brown sauce' - Steve Brennan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Corned beef, brown sauce and piccalilli' - Michael Hol.

'Marmite and banana' - Kate Gaines.

'Boiled ham and raspberry jam' - Brian Thurlbeck.

'Cockles and mussels' - Richard Cooney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Christmas cake and strawberry jam or cheese. Both lovely' - David Shillito.

'Bubble and squeak sarnies' - Kathleen Allan Naisbitt.

'Sprouts and brown sauce. Yummy' - Susan Sayers.

'Mashed potato and bread' - Alison Jane Harrison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Smoked bacon and pease pudding' - Stephen Hazard.

More than 8,000 people can't be wrong. That's how many people are following our Wearside Echoes page which is dedicated to nostalgia. Why not join?More than 8,000 people can't be wrong. That's how many people are following our Wearside Echoes page which is dedicated to nostalgia. Why not join?
More than 8,000 people can't be wrong. That's how many people are following our Wearside Echoes page which is dedicated to nostalgia. Why not join?

Wearside Echoes is the Echo's specialist page on Facebook and it is devoted to nostalgic photos and memories from across Sunderland and County Durham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why not join and chip in with memories of your own.

Robert Snowball said: 'Jam and bread when I was a kid. Loved it'.

We love all of your responses and we want more. Let's tempt the tastebuds of the North East!

Get in touch and give us your flavour favourites by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland