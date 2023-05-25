Dolly mixtures in a sarnie? Weird Sunderland's fillings revealed for National Sandwich Week
Dolly mixture sandwiches. It's a thing
Well that was interesting!
We asked our 8,000-plus Wearside Echoes followers for the unusual combinations they love to put in a sandwich.
There were plenty of unexpected favourites and here they are in no particular order.
'Cheese and pease pudding' - Deborah Ian.
'Dolly mixture sandwiches - Ian Thompson.
'Mince pie sandwich with brown sauce' - Steve Brennan.
'Corned beef, brown sauce and piccalilli' - Michael Hol.
'Marmite and banana' - Kate Gaines.
'Boiled ham and raspberry jam' - Brian Thurlbeck.
'Cockles and mussels' - Richard Cooney.
'Christmas cake and strawberry jam or cheese. Both lovely' - David Shillito.
'Bubble and squeak sarnies' - Kathleen Allan Naisbitt.
'Sprouts and brown sauce. Yummy' - Susan Sayers.
'Mashed potato and bread' - Alison Jane Harrison.
'Smoked bacon and pease pudding' - Stephen Hazard.
Wearside Echoes is the Echo's specialist page on Facebook and it is devoted to nostalgic photos and memories from across Sunderland and County Durham.
Robert Snowball said: 'Jam and bread when I was a kid. Loved it'.
We love all of your responses and we want more. Let's tempt the tastebuds of the North East!
Get in touch and give us your flavour favourites by emailing [email protected]