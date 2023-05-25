Well that was interesting!

Something a little more traditional - but many of you like a combo which is much more adventurous.

We asked our 8,000-plus Wearside Echoes followers for the unusual combinations they love to put in a sandwich.

The question we posed on our Wearside Echoes social media page.

There were plenty of unexpected favourites and here they are in no particular order.

'Cheese and pease pudding' - Deborah Ian.

'Dolly mixture sandwiches - Ian Thompson.

'Mince pie sandwich with brown sauce' - Steve Brennan.

'Corned beef, brown sauce and piccalilli' - Michael Hol.

'Marmite and banana' - Kate Gaines.

'Boiled ham and raspberry jam' - Brian Thurlbeck.

'Cockles and mussels' - Richard Cooney.

'Christmas cake and strawberry jam or cheese. Both lovely' - David Shillito.

'Bubble and squeak sarnies' - Kathleen Allan Naisbitt.

'Sprouts and brown sauce. Yummy' - Susan Sayers.

'Mashed potato and bread' - Alison Jane Harrison.

'Smoked bacon and pease pudding' - Stephen Hazard.

Robert Snowball said: 'Jam and bread when I was a kid. Loved it'.

We love all of your responses and we want more. Let's tempt the tastebuds of the North East!