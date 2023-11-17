Steve Luck. Submitted picture.

Steve Luck. Submitted picture.

An award-winning composer and former music lecturer in Sunderland will take listeners on a journey through atmospheric landscapes and thought-provoking imagery with the release of his new album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned pianist Steve Luck’s subtle but emotive embrace of the instrument sees him conjure a world of moonlit rainbows, awakenings and new beginnings – and the more familiar Cheviot Hills - on the 12-track Be Curious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, 55, taught BTEC music technology, GCSE and A level music – and developed an HND music production course – at Sunderland College between 1997 and 2002.

He worked alongside many well-known regional musicians including Jim Hornsby of bands Prelude and Diesel Therapy, and Gary Dunn, who has played with Martin Stephenson and The Daintees and The Toy Dolls.

And he was also a college colleague of Tony Davis, the owner of The Cluny Studio in Lime Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle, part of a creatives arts complex where Steve teaches music.

Steve Luck. Submitted picture.

Steve, who releases Be Curious on vinyl, CD and all major digital streaming services on Friday, November 24, fondly recalls his years at Sunderland College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I worked there part-time in what was an important time in my career. It was when I was really developing my musical voice and direction, the sounds and essences which show themselves on Be Curious.

“I was based at the college’s site in Shiney Row, and it was there that I helped to set up and run a BTEC course in music technology and where I also lectured.

“I have very nice memories of working with Gary and Jim, and of course I still see a lot of Tony through our involvement at The Cluny Studio.”

Steve describes Be Curious as “a mesmerizing collection of contemporary classical felted piano compositions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the album, he added: “It promises a delicate, intimate experience that showcases a beguiling blend of melancholy and hope.

“Mine is an introspective approach to composition that I believe promises each listening an experience that lingers long after the last note fades.”

Steve took his first tentative steps on the piano at the age of seven, being inspired by his grandfather, who played the instruments in pubs and clubs in South Tyneside, and by his uncle, also a talented keys’ performer.

The married dad has drawn inspiration from diverse sources, and says each track is a timeless, heartfelt exploration of life's profound moments, infused with his own signature piano touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Bloom, a celebration of growth and transformation, Home, which invites introspection on the meaning of belonging and acceptance, and Nighthawks, which explores modern loneliness and disconnection.

The vinyl release of Be Curious, available on ECOVIN Vinyl, will feature an exclusive insert, presenting artwork by long-time collaborator, Colin Hagan from Northern Design.

Steve will perform album tracks live and for free throughout the weekend of November 25 and 26 in his studio in 36 Lime Street, as part of the Ouseburn Open Studios event.

More information about Be Curious is available at https://steveluck.com/

More about Steve Luck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Luck has worked on more than 100 projects including shorts, TV shows, animations, and feature films.

In 2007 he won two awards from the Royal Television Society for Professional Excellence in Music, and his work with production music libraries results in regular use of his music on TV shows across the world.

Since debuting his solo piano music in 2014, Steve has released one full length album, three EPs and ten singles, each displaying his ability to effortlessly weave together intricate musical narratives that captivate and engage the listener.

Steve’s modern classical piano miniatures explore the delicate interplay between melancholy and hope, forming an engaging body of work which is both contemplative and uplifting.

His music has been streamed more than two million times on Spotify.