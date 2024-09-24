Company Shop Washington relaunches as it continues to slash food waste and prices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop which saves thousands of tonnes of surplus food from landfill while giving customers a bargain price has unveiled a new look.

Company Shop opened at Pattinson North Industrial Estate,Washington, in 2018 and since then has redistributed more than 19,000 tonnes of surplus supermarket stock, equating to over 37m products, and saved its members more than £39m on their shopping.

Shoppers can pick up surplus products from major brands like M&S, Waitrose, Tesco, Ocado, Spar, Co-op, Aldi, Lidl and more, most of which are reduced by 50% of the regular retail price.

Now, the Washington branch is the first of the 14 in the country to be given a new look as part of its Surplus Supermarket branding to remind people that it’s entirely stocked by surplus products.

The new look was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall.

She said: “I hadn’t been to a Company Shop before but I think I’ll be definitely be shopping here now, it’s great for batch cooking.

“It’s frightening to hear how much of this would be thrown away, if not sold here.”

Part of the refit is to make the store more environmentally-friendly, in keeping with the products it sells which saves surplus from going to landfill.

All food sold at Company Shop is in date, but may be end of season, been overstocked, in need of relabelling, part of a damaged multipack and being sold separately or one of the many other reasons it’s surplus to the requirements of a big brand supermarket.

Due to the nature of the business, products on the shelves change regularly - and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Members can buy up to six of any product at one time, meaning lots of people stock up on items once they hit the shelves.

Rachael Simpson, store manager at Company Shop Washington, said: “We get around 5,500 to 6,000 members through the door each week here and it’s become more and more well-known.

“When people come for the first time and we explain to them what we do, they’re always surprised at all the big brands they can get here.”

She added: “People’s budgets remain tight, and I am pleased that we continue to support thousands of people every week by providing our members with high-quality, great value products, and reduce unnecessary food waste in the process.”

Gemma Edlin, head of retail at Company Shop Group, said: “This re-launch showcases the power of surplus, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that good food and products don’t go to waste, especially while people in our communities are struggling to make ends meet.

“We look forward to seeing the continued impact of Company Shop Washington, along with all our other stores across the UK, in transforming waste into value for people and the planet.”

You need to be a member to shop at Company Shop, with membership open to those working in the FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) supply chain, the NHS, care and emergency services, social care, prison services, British Armed Forces and employees and volunteers for registered charities.

Those on means-tested benefits can also benefit from membership, as well as those retired from the qualifying sectors.

A member can bring up to two guests with them to the store.

Free membership is available at www.companyshopgroup.co.uk/membership.

The store is open Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.