Your favourite places for Christmas Eve drinks - as chosen by the Sunderland Echo readers

Echo readers have been sharing their top spots in and around Sunderland for Christmas Eve drinks.

There are few things better than enjoying some drinks with your loved ones on Christmas Eve.

By Jason Button
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:04 am

Are you planning a trip to your local on December 24 for a swift half, or a couple of shandies?

We asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite bars and pubs for Christmas Eve drinks.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page.

We hope you all have a safe and happy Christmas.

1. 808 Bar & Kitchen

808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas' Street, Sunniside. Will you be popping in to raise a glass?

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The Jolly Potter

The Jolly Potter, Railway Terrace. Toast the season here on Christmas Eve!

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Museum Vaults

Is The Museum Vaults, on Silksworth Row, one of your regular spots?

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The Dolphin

The Dolphin, Ashdown Road. Will you be meeting your loved ones for a drink on Christmas Eve?

Photo: Google Maps

