Your favourite places for Christmas Eve drinks - as chosen by the Sunderland Echo readers

Are you planning a trip to your local on December 24 for a swift half, or a couple of shandies?
We asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite bars and pubs for Christmas Eve drinks.
We hope you all have a safe and happy Christmas.
1. 808 Bar & Kitchen
808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas' Street, Sunniside. Will you be popping in to raise a glass?
Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Jolly Potter
The Jolly Potter, Railway Terrace. Toast the season here on Christmas Eve!
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Museum Vaults
Is The Museum Vaults, on Silksworth Row, one of your regular spots?
Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Dolphin
The Dolphin, Ashdown Road. Will you be meeting your loved ones for a drink on Christmas Eve?
Photo: Google Maps