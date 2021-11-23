Where is Coca Cola's Christmas truck tour visiting in 2021?

The Coca Cola truck tour is making a return this year. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Coca Cola have announced the first two stops in their famous UK Christmas truck tour, including one evening in the North East.

The soft drink giant has confirmed the tour will be going ahead in 2021 after last year’s edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually starting in mid to late November, the tour will make a one night stop at Gateshead’s Metrocentre after starting with two evenings in Glasgow.

The trucks will roll onto the site on Friday 26th November and is expected to be available for photo opportunities throughout the afternoon and into the evening with no official opening and closing times yet announced.

Previous tours have also allowed visitors to buy personalised glass Coca-Cola bottles.

The tour, which started in 1995, often proves to be popular in the North East and it last hit the region in 2019 when it took residency over the car park at Boldon’s Asda superstore.

It also marks the start of the Christmas period for many families, thanks to the same trucks being used in the brand’s iconic ‘holidays are coming’ adverts, which are now seen as a traditional part of the festive build up for many people across the country.

Two years ago, the tour also saw money raised for Crisis – the national charity for homelessnes – with 10p donated by the company for every can placed in their recycling bins throughout the month-long tour.

It is unclear if the company will be working with a charity this year.

Previous years have also seen staff handing out free bottles of soft drink as well as offering an opportunity for local children to meet Santa.

Recent years have seen the tour stop off in various North East locations including Morpeth, Gateshead and Newcastle with Sunderland last welcoming the festive tour to the city in 2016.

The tour last stopped at the Metrocentre in 2017.

Only three dates of the tour have been announced so far, with Coca Cola saying: “this year, we’re planning to stop off at as many cities around the UK as possible – but we don’t want to spoil the surprise just yet.