The colder months may only just be starting, but businesses across Sunderland are already planning for the end of the year with table reservations for drinks, food and more already available for the Christmas period.

More bars and restaurants will be opening up reservation slots throughout the coming months, but these are some of the places which have pounced early ...

The Chesters on Chester Road are preparing early and are offering workplaces the chance to book a few drinks and food in the build-up to Christmas. The pub has a series of festive packages available in addition to a full Christmas food menu. Bookings are available through the pub’s website.

One of the top venues in the city is also opening up their site in the build-up to the festive season. Over at Seaburn, The Stack are already offering their hugely popular party night packages for December, with groups of six people or more able to book a table at the coastal site through their website for selected dates, which will include tickets for their festive bingo sessions.

Next door to Stack, the Seaburn Inn is preparing for its second full Christmas. The hotel, bar and restaurant has two bookable events confirmed at the moment. Special events for children will see Santa visit the site on two weekends across December with gifts and food on offer priced at £15 for adults and £10 for kids. The site is also offering full Christmas dinners this year. A full booking form can be found on the restaurant website to make sure families can get their plans for the big day sorted early.

Those looking for alternative celebrations can head to the George Washington Hotel which is offering festive bottomless brunch and afternoon tea deals. Christmas Day bookings are also available with dinners costing £80 for adults and £40 for kids.