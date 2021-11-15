Where can I get a real Christmas tree in and around Sunderland this Christmas?

Christmas is getting closer, and with plenty of households across the region wanting their Christmas trees up with plenty of time to spare before the big day, the search for a real tree is starting.

But where can you pick up a Christmas tree in and around Sunderland?

As far as well known brands go, both B&Q and The Range are selling real Christmas trees again this year. The former have seven types of tree listed on their website priced from £20 up to £49 with in-store options also available.

There are two branches in the Sunderland area, with one site on Trimdon Street and the other in Washington’s Armstrong Industrial Estate.

The Range has similar options online and at their Silksworth Lane store. Prices vary between £10 and £35.

A popular North East destination for trees is Chopwell Farm near Gibside. The farm are offering both on-site picking and delivery to local areas from 27 November until 19 December between 8:00am and 8:00pm.

The organisers are also claiming early buyers will receive a free tree sapling with their order which could turn into next year’s tree but prices are not listed on the farm’s website.

Closer to the city centre, Bishopwearmouth Cooperative Garden Centre has some great options with visitors also safe in the knowledge they are helping a good cause. The Chester Road site will have real trees available from 1 December and all profits go towards their community interest company which enables the site to employ adults with disabilities.

The garden centre is also taking orders for wreaths in addition to hosting a full on-site christmas shop full of decorations and lights.

To the north of the Wear, the Grange Garden Centre have also confirmed they will be selling trees again this year. The Sunderland favourite is situated on Thompson road in Whitburn and will have trees available to buy from 16 November.