Christmas can be a stressful time for many and anyone needing to get some last minute in-person banking sorted before Christmas can be the victim of different closure dates and times to normal.

When will banks in Sunderland be open throughout the Christmas period?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barclays

When are banks across Sunderland closed during the Christmas and New Year period? (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Barclays have two branches on Wearside with both remaining closed on Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and all other bank holidays over the festive period. Both sites will be open between 9:30am and 1pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Lloyds Banking Group, Halifax locations across the country will be closed on all UK bank holidays over Christmas and New Year as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

HSBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

All HSBC stores across the UK will remain closed on all bank holidays over the Christmas and New Year period, but will remain open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Opening times for each specific branch can be found on the HSBC website.

Lloyds Banking Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the group which owns Halifax, all times will be the same across the two brands. Branches will be closed on all UK bank holidays over Christmas and New Year as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Nationwide

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationwide branches will be closed across all UK bank holidays. Locally, Sunderland city centre’s branch will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until midday while Washington’s will remain closed over these days.

Natwest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natwest’s Washington branch will be closed across Christmas Eve to Wednesday, December 28 when stores will reopen, while the Sunderland City Centre site will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until midday.

When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first bank holiday of the festive period will come on Boxing Day before another comes on Tuesday, December 27, as a substitute day for Christmas Day.