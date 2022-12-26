Twixmas explained - and ideas on how to spend your time off

Make the most of Twixmas to get outdoors

Twixmas is the word used to label the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve – and it is time for much more than wondering what to do with cold Christmas pudding and stale mince pies.

It runs from December 27 to December 30 and is the period where it is officially acceptable to stay in your pajamas and binge-watch your favourite TV or films.

The word comes from the old English phrase ‘betwixt’, which means between.

These are top things to do at Twixmas

Enjoy a winter walk.

Wrap up warm and head out – whether it’s a walk in a city centre, round the village, a nearby park or the beach exercise is good for you. At this time of year there is plenty to see – including light displays and shop windows still decorated for the season.

Do your DIY

Indulge in a little craft or DIY activities. Why not decorate? With Christmas Day behind you why not give your home a lick of paint? If you're in the mood for a challenge, try panelling a wall for a scene-stealing feature. Let next year's interior design trends inspire your next move.

Declutter your home and tidy up all of those new presents. Whether it's that jumbled cupboard under the stairs or the children’s bedroom, use Twixmas to get your clean on.

Make your new year resolutions

Twixmas is the perfect time to gather your thoughts and write down your new goals and make a bucket list. From the little things like keeping in touch with friends to more ambitious achievements like writing that novel, it is good to write down what you want to do during the coming 12 months.

Go to a pantomime

Most cities, towns and villages stage a seasonal show. Amateur troupes put on panto as well as professional companies. Most theatres offer family tickets and children’s concessions.

Read a book

Many of us are given a book for Christmas and there is no better time than Twixmas to dive in and start reading. My family knows reading is my passion and I often get given gifts of book vouchers – so I have the joy of choosing my next read, too.

Pamper yourself

Run a bath, pour in the bubbles that were, inevitably, in your Christmas stocking and light the candles and relax.

Write your thank you cards

Whether you are sending them or getting the children to do it, they will be appreciated. Your young ones will enjoy making their own cards, too. Receiving post is always preferable to an email.

Hit the sales

Queues start forming outside some shops, including Next, from the early hours of Boxing Day.

These days you can shop the post-Christmas sales from the comfort of your sofa but one of the advantages of going out is you can got to a cafe, bar or bistro.

Get cooking

Twixmas is a great time to use up leftovers. An easy Christmas tray bake recipe using potato, Brussels sprouts and shredded ham with chestnuts, is a good place to start.

Watch the TV