Swizzels unveils first-ever Christmas-themed Squashies – available for a limited time only.

British sugar confectionery manufacturer Swizzels is bringing the festive cheer with the launch of its first-ever Christmas-themed Naughty & Nice Squashies, now available in stores nationwide for a limited time only.

Christmas is coming early for the sweet maker as it unveils its new elf-shaped Squashies, featuring two premium, festive flavours: Strawberry Ice Cream and Apple Pie.

Priced at £1.15 RRP, each bag contains two elves – one on the ‘naughty’ list and one on the ‘nice’ list, bringing a playful and personalised touch to the festive season.

Alongside the new-for-2024 Naughty & Nice Squashies, this year sees the return of Swizzels’ fan-favourite Sweet Shop Advent Calendar, featuring 24 sweets in the countdown to Christmas, plus fun jokes and festive facts.

The advent calendar, priced at £5 RRP, will be available nationwide at major supermarkets and convenience stores until stock lasts.

The sweet maker’s Sweet Shop Favourites range continues to be a festive icon. Swizzels’ Sweet Shop Favourites Tub, the leading sugar Tub at Christmas, Sweet Shop Favourites Pouches, and the popular Squashies Carton will be a hit with Swizzels fans throughout the Christmas period.

Vegan sweet fans can also enjoy Swizzels’ festive vegan products, including the popular Sweet Shop Favourites Carton, available online and in major retailers nationwide.

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels, said: “This Christmas, we’re excited to bring a touch of festive ‘mischief’ to sweet fans across the UK with our very first Christmas-themed Squashies!

“With a ‘naughty’ elf and a ‘nice’ elf in every pack, we’re adding a bit of fun to festive celebrations. Whether you’re gifting, sharing at Christmas parties, or treating yourself, our Naughty & Nice Squashies are perfect for every occasion this Christmas.

“We know that customers are keen to make a start on their Christmas shopping early this year, so our festive range will be in store ready for those seeking to embrace the Christmas spirit as soon as possible.

“No matter your age, they’re guaranteed to bring a smile. From stocking fillers to party snacks, they’re here to add a little extra magic to the festive season!”