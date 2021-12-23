Sunderland key workers surprised with generous Christmas hampers

St Benedict's staff members with Barratt's hamper donations

Barratt Homes North East sent 12 ‘Christmas in a Box’ hampers to key worker at St. Benedicts Hospice in Sunderland to thank them for all their hard work.

The boxes were filled with Christmas treats from hot chocolate to mince pies, and Christmas tree cookies to candy canes, the Christmas hampers were delivered by Barratt in the hope of putting a smile on staff members' faces.

The hospice provides free specialist palliative care to the people of Sunderland and surrounding districts, which it has been doing since 1984. The past few years haven’t been easy for key workers as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Lizzie Lerpiniere, Community Fundraising Manager at St Benedict’s Hospice said: “We’re extremely grateful for the donation of Christmas hampers from Barratt and it’s such a lovely gesture of thanks for all of the hard work our staff members do all year round. The past few years haven’t been easy and something like this really does help to uplift our spirits, especially at Christmas time when we have to continue working just as hard.”