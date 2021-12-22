These are some of the small and independent shops across Sunderland which can offer stocking filler options this Christmas.

Seven of the best places to pick up last minute stocking filler presents from independent and small companies across Sunderland

Small businesses always need support and they can offer some fantastic gift ideas this Christmas.

By Jason Button
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 8:58 am

Christmas is a time for giving, and as well as giving to those you love, you can support small and independent local shops and services this winter.

These are some of the best small and independent shops in Sunderland where you can pick up some last minute stocking fillers for friends and family this festive season.

1. Fat Unicorn Deli

The Fat Unicorn Deli on Mackie's Corner sells some fantastic food, drink and snacks throughout the year and you can help introduce the small eatery to a friend or family member this festive season with a set of biscuits, bottles or dips from the deli.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Master Debonair

Also on Mackie's Corner is Master Debonair. The clothing shop opened in 2021 and sells everything from full suits to small accessories which are perfect as small gifts.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Port Independent

Staying on the topic of clothing, Port Independent is a streetwear shop in Sunniside showcasing some local designs as well as retro classics.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Hot Rats Records

One for the music fans, Hot Rats is a popular Sunderland name, selling new and classic records throughout the year as well as tickets to local gigs.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2