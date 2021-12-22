Marty Lawrence, 67, started the model village eight years ago, in 2013 and since then it has continued to grow bigger and better each year.

The yearly Christmas village has become much loved in Lambton, Washington, where Marty lives and neighbours are often keen to get a glimpse of the festive spectacle.

Retired firefighter and Grandad Marty, started doing the village after ‘getting too old’ to put outside lights around his house, and wanted something to keep the Christmas magic flowing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marty Lawrence and his Christmas village

The spectacular village features a train, Christmas tree, snow and festive houses, with Marty adding a carousel area this year.

He said: “Over the years the village just grew and grew. I added to it with bits from the Christmas sales each year and slowly but surely it got better and better.”

“The neighbours always seem to enjoy it and always peep their head in the window to get a look or ask to come in, though that has been difficult in the last few years with Covid and lockdowns. The grandkids absolutely love it too. I’m not that artistic so I look to them for help and they enjoy coming and applying the finishing touches.”

Each year, Marty adds to his village collection by keeping an eye out for bargains in the Christmas sales.

Marty's Christmas village

Marty plans to keep adding to his village and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Marty's Christmas village